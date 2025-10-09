Israel army says preparing to pull back troops in Gaza as part of deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 03:02
Israel army says preparing to pull back troops in Gaza as part of deal
Israel army says preparing to pull back troops in Gaza as part of deal

The Israeli military said Thursday it was preparing to pull back troops in Gaza after Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire deal to free the remaining hostages.

"The Israeli army has begun operational preparations ahead of the implementation of the agreement. As part of this process, preparations and a combat protocol are underway to transition to adjusted deployment lines soon," the military said in a statement.

AFP
 
