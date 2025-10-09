News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel army says preparing to pull back troops in Gaza as part of deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 03:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel army says preparing to pull back troops in Gaza as part of deal
The Israeli military said Thursday it was preparing to pull back troops in Gaza after Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire deal to free the remaining hostages.
"The Israeli army has begun operational preparations ahead of the implementation of the agreement. As part of this process, preparations and a combat protocol are underway to transition to adjusted deployment lines soon," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Troops
Hamas
Ceasefire
Hostages
Next
EU says Gaza peace plan deal a 'significant breakthrough'
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29
Trump says Israel to withdraw from Gaza 'in phases' under deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29
Trump says Israel to withdraw from Gaza 'in phases' under deal
0
Middle East News
2025-09-13
Netanyahu says getting rid of Hamas chiefs in Qatar would remove main obstacle to Gaza deal
Middle East News
2025-09-13
Netanyahu says getting rid of Hamas chiefs in Qatar would remove main obstacle to Gaza deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
UN says has enough stocks to feed the entire Gaza for 3 months
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
UN says has enough stocks to feed the entire Gaza for 3 months
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58
UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58
UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Egypt's Sisi says 'historic' Gaza deal to 'close chapter of war'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Egypt's Sisi says 'historic' Gaza deal to 'close chapter of war'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
0
World News
2025-09-01
Spain PM says planning for deadly wildfires 'clearly insufficient'
World News
2025-09-01
Spain PM says planning for deadly wildfires 'clearly insufficient'
0
World News
06:27
EU chief survives confidence votes in bloc's parliament
World News
06:27
EU chief survives confidence votes in bloc's parliament
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58
UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58
UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation
2
Lebanon News
11:27
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
Lebanon News
11:27
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
5
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
7
Lebanon News
07:19
Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade
Lebanon News
07:19
Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:54
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:54
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More