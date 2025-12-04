Israel identifies body of returned hostage, remains of Israeli officer still in Gaza

Israel has identified the remains of the hostage it received from Hamas on Wednesday as Thai agricultural worker Sudthisak Rinthalak, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.



The body of Israeli police officer Ran Gvili, the last of the living and deceased hostages to be returned, is still in Gaza.



The handover of the last hostages' bodies in Gaza would complete a key condition of the initial part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the two-year Gaza war.







