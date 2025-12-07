Netanyahu says expects to move to second phase of Gaza truce 'shortly'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-12-2025 | 07:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says expects to move to second phase of Gaza truce &#39;shortly&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says expects to move to second phase of Gaza truce 'shortly'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he expected to move into the second phase of the U.S.-sponsored ceasefire plan for Gaza "very shortly."

Speaking during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after a meeting between the two leaders, Netanyahu said: "We discussed how to bring an end to the Hamas rule in Gaza... We finished the first part... And then we very shortly expect to move into the second phase, which is more difficult."



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Netanyahu

Phase

Gaza

Truce

Israel

LBCI Next
Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'
Egypt FM urges deployment of stabilisation force in Gaza 'as soon as possible'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-25

Gaza truce mediators in Cairo to discuss second phase: State-linked media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09

Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16

Israel's Netanyahu says 'determined' to secure return of all Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-02

Qatar says it hopes to push Hamas, Israel to next talks phase 'very soon'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-06

Egypt FM urges deployment of stabilisation force in Gaza 'as soon as possible'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-06

Qatar PM says Gaza truce incomplete without 'full withdrawal' by Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-04

Israel identifies body of returned hostage, remains of Israeli officer still in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:23

Netanyahu says will meet Trump later this month

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-20

Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Iran awaits second plane of nationals deported from US

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21

Netanyahu says expects to move to second phase of Gaza truce 'shortly'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:23

Netanyahu says will meet Trump later this month

LBCI
World News
05:33

US envoy Kellogg says Ukraine peace deal is really close

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More