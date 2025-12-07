News
Netanyahu says expects to move to second phase of Gaza truce 'shortly'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-12-2025 | 07:21
Netanyahu says expects to move to second phase of Gaza truce 'shortly'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he expected to move into the second phase of the U.S.-sponsored ceasefire plan for Gaza "very shortly."
Speaking during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after a meeting between the two leaders, Netanyahu said: "We discussed how to bring an end to the Hamas rule in Gaza... We finished the first part... And then we very shortly expect to move into the second phase, which is more difficult."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
Phase
Gaza
Truce
Israel
