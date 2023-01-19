Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president

2023-01-19 | 04:57
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president

The Lebanese Parliament failed again on Thursday to elect a new president after convening for the 11th time.

 
During the session, 34 lawmakers voted for MP Michel Mouawad, 37 white ballots, 14 votes for “New Lebanon”, seven for university professor Issam Khalife, two for former minister Ziad Baroud, 1 vote for former parliamentarian Salah Honein, 1 vote for Miled Bou Malhad, and 15 ballots were cancelled.
 
 

Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
