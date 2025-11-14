News
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead
News Bulletin Reports
14-11-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Jeita Grotto will reopen to visitors on Saturday, November 15, after a technical report confirmed that the site's underground ecosystem remains stable following a controversial wedding event held inside the caves.
The Tourism Ministry announced the reopening after receiving the findings of a technical report conducted by experts and specialists across all sections where the event took place. The assessment focused on potential damage caused by loud music, crowd presence, and vibrations.
The inspection was visual only, as no previous scientific data exists to allow for comparative measurements.
According to the report, there are no baseline images of the cave's original formations, nor are there 3D models or earlier measurements documenting its geological structures.
Despite this limitation, experts unanimously concluded that the wedding did not cause any visible harm.
The report stated that no cracks or fractures were detected in the concrete pathways of the upper grotto, and no breakage was observed in the stalactites or stalagmites—especially in the lower grotto, where performers had been positioned close to the formations.
The experts noted that the grotto's temporary closure after the event helped restore its internal climatic balance.
The final report included several recommendations, drawing on international standards used in natural caves across France, Italy, Spain, the United States, and New Zealand. These recommendations include avoiding loud events, limiting sound levels during any permitted activities, and banning the use of microphones or speakers. They also call for restricting the number of attendees and keeping visitors at a safe distance from cave walls.
The experts further recommended establishing a continuous scientific monitoring system to track carbon dioxide levels, temperature, and humidity.
The Tourism Ministry said it will incorporate these recommendations into its guidelines for the Municipality of Jeita and include them in the tender documents for the cave's upcoming management and maintenance contract.
The incident, while controversial, highlighted the urgent need to preserve Jeita Grotto—one of Lebanon's most significant natural landmarks—through strict protections that prevent any future damage.
