Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops

On Friday, February 3, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 13,000, and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 12,000, while the price of diesel decreased LBP 8,000, and that of gas increased LBP 9,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,200,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,227,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,217,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 761,000