Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops

Lebanon News
2023-02-03 | 05:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops

On Friday, February 3, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 13,000, and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 12,000, while the price of diesel decreased LBP 8,000, and that of gas increased LBP 9,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,200,000 
 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,227,000 
 
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,217,000 
 
- Gas Canister: LBP 761,000
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese

Fuel

Price

Prices

Gas

Gasoline

Oil

Increase

Decrease

LBCI Next
UN experts condemn slow progress in Lokman Slim’s murder file
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:45

Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible

LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:20

Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
07:19

Apple says it now has 935 million paid subscriptions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:20

Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

UN experts condemn slow progress in Lokman Slim’s murder file

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Lebanon extends command over territorial waters

LBCI
Variety
11:01

Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:01

Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets

LBCI
Middle East
07:45

Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible

LBCI
World
2023-01-24

Brazil’s new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation

LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:28

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app