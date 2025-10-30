Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

30-10-2025 | 14:15
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
3min
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel are paying little attention to what is being said or happening in Lebanon, particularly regarding Hezbollah’s weapons, as Israel’s top priority remains its own security, in full coordination with the U.S.

In this context, and in the wake of U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus’ talks in Beirut, Israel continued its assaults on Lebanon, carrying out several incursions and operations in recent hours. One of the most notable was in Blida, where Israeli forces attacked the municipal building, killing Ibrahim Salameh, a staff member there. 

Israeli troops also advanced into Odaisseh, where they detonated a building, while Israeli warplanes struck what they described as Hezbollah “sites and infrastructure” in the Jarmaq-Mahmoudiyeh area.

The escalation came shortly after Ortagus’ remarks in Beirut, where she said Washington welcomed the Lebanese government’s decision to place all weapons under state control by the end of the year. The Lebanese army “must now fully implement its plan,” she added.

Her statement appeared to signal U.S. pressure on the Lebanese government to accelerate implementation of the disarmament plan before the year’s end, even though the army’s initial timeline extended over a longer period, potentially up to a year.

Lebanese officials were reportedly surprised by the comments, noting that Ortagus had not mentioned any specific deadline during her meetings and had instead focused on the area south of the Litani River.

American sources, however, said Ortagus’ remarks should not raise concerns, explaining that she was merely reiterating the Lebanese government’s own commitment — a decision that has not been rescinded and must be enforced.

The sources added that Washington continues to push for calm in southern Lebanon while acknowledging that Israel’s security remains its top priority. As such, even the United States cannot restrict Israel’s freedom to act against any development it perceives as a threat.

