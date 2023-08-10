Berri calls for legislative session on August 17th

Lebanon News
2023-08-10 | 07:13
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Berri calls for legislative session on August 17th
Berri calls for legislative session on August 17th

The Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, called on Thursday for a legislative session at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, to discuss the projects and proposals listed on the agenda.
 

Lebanon News

Nabih Berri

Parliament

Session

Lebanon

