Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

07-09-2025 | 14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0min
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Lebanon witnessed stunning views of a lunar eclipse on Sunday, captivating skywatchers across the country.

The "blood moon" was observed taking on a reddish hue, drawing excitement among the general public.

Events like these provide not only a visual spectacle but also a chance to raise public interest in science and astronomy.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lunar

Eclipse

Blood Moon

FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
