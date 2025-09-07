News
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
07-09-2025 | 14:04
Lebanon witnessed stunning views of a lunar eclipse on Sunday, captivating skywatchers across the country.
The "blood moon" was observed taking on a reddish hue, drawing excitement among the general public.
Events like these provide not only a visual spectacle but also a chance to raise public interest in science and astronomy.
