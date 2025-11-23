Zelensky says grateful to Trump 'personally' after US leader's angry post

23-11-2025 | 13:38
Zelensky says grateful to Trump 'personally' after US leader's angry post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he was grateful to Donald Trump "personally," after the U.S. leader published an angry social media post again blasting Kyiv for "zero gratitude."

"Ukraine is grateful to the United States, to every American heart, and personally to President Trump for the assistance that -- starting with the Javelins -- has been saving Ukrainian lives," Zelensky said in a post on X.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

United States

Donald Trump

