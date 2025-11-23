Lebanon’s PM calls for unified efforts after Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs Sunday underscores the need to unite all efforts behind the state and its institutions.



Salam emphasized that protecting Lebanese citizens and preventing the country from sliding into dangerous paths is the government’s top priority at this critical stage.



He said the government will continue working through all political and diplomatic means with allied and friendly countries to safeguard Lebanese citizens, prevent further escalation, ensure Israel ceases its attacks and withdraws from Lebanese territory, and secure the return of Lebanese detainees.



“The experience has shown that the only path to stability is the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, the extension of state authority across the country using its own forces, and empowering the Lebanese army to carry out its duties,” Salam said.