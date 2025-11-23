Israeli media: Abu Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s No. 2, hit in Beirut southern suburbs — who is he?

Israeli media, citing informed sources, reported that a recent strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs targeted Abu Ali Tabtabai, described as the number-two figure in Hezbollah.



Haytham Ali Tabtabai, also known as Abu Ali Tabtabai, is a senior Hezbollah military leader who has commanded the group’s special forces in Syria and Yemen.



In 2016, the U.S. Department of State designated him as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” under Executive Order 13224. The department’s Rewards for Justice program previously offered up to $5 million for information about him.