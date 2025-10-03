Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

03-10-2025 | 00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

A series of Israeli airstrikes hit the Ali al-Taher forest between Nabatiyeh El Faouqa and Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon, igniting a large fire and causing significant property damage.
 
Images and videos showed large plumes of fire and smoke engulfing the area following the bombardment.
 
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrikes

South Lebanon

US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity: Lebanon faces another garbage crisis
