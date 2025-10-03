News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Shams Al Sabah
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03-10-2025 | 00:30
High views
Share
Share
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
min
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
A series of Israeli airstrikes hit the Ali al-Taher forest between Nabatiyeh El Faouqa and Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon, igniting a large fire and causing significant property damage.
Images and videos showed large plumes of fire and smoke engulfing the area following the bombardment.
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrikes
South Lebanon
Next
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity: Lebanon faces another garbage crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-28
Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-28
Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-14
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa
Lebanon News
2025-08-14
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity: Lebanon faces another garbage crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity: Lebanon faces another garbage crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Political fight over election law threatens legislative paralysis in Lebanon—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Political fight over election law threatens legislative paralysis in Lebanon—the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Political fight over election law threatens legislative paralysis in Lebanon—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Political fight over election law threatens legislative paralysis in Lebanon—the details
0
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanon's waste crisis resurfaces as Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanon's waste crisis resurfaces as Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity
0
Lebanon Economy
06:23
Lebanese president signs 2026 draft budget decree, refers it to parliament
Lebanon Economy
06:23
Lebanese president signs 2026 draft budget decree, refers it to parliament
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform
2
Lebanon Economy
06:23
Lebanese president signs 2026 draft budget decree, refers it to parliament
Lebanon Economy
06:23
Lebanese president signs 2026 draft budget decree, refers it to parliament
3
Lebanon News
04:31
Deputy PM Mitri: Cabinet to review army report on weapons, trust with Syria key focus
Lebanon News
04:31
Deputy PM Mitri: Cabinet to review army report on weapons, trust with Syria key focus
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity: Lebanon faces another garbage crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity: Lebanon faces another garbage crisis
5
Lebanon News
11:04
President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues
Lebanon News
11:04
President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
With 2026 elections uncertain, Lebanese abroad face tough voting choices
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
With 2026 elections uncertain, Lebanese abroad face tough voting choices
7
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More