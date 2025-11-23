News
Netanyahu's office: Israel strikes Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut
Lebanon News
23-11-2025 | 08:31
Netanyahu’s office: Israel strikes Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office claimed Sunday that the Israeli military recently struck Hezbollah’s chief of staff in Beirut, describing him as a central figure in “strengthening and arming” the group.
Lebanon News
Israel
Lebanon
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hezbollah
Beirut
