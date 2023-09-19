News
Ouainat residents stop large numbers of illegal migrants by handing them over to the Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2023-09-19 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ouainat residents stop large numbers of illegal migrants by handing them over to the Lebanese Army
Following an investigation by LBCI regarding smuggling operations in the Akkar region of Ouainat, which aired on Sunday and Monday, LBCI received several tapes showing local residents stopping large numbers of illegal crossers, subsequently handed over to the Lebanese Army.
It is worth noting that the security agencies are also seeking the arrest of the network leaders and their known associates.
Lebanon News
Ouainat
Akkar
Residents
Stop
Illegal
Migrants
Lebanese
Army
Next
Minister of Economy Emphasizes Urgent Need for Reforms in Lebanon's Ailing Public Sector and Banking Industry
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
Previous
