Ouainat residents stop large numbers of illegal migrants by handing them over to the Lebanese Army

Lebanon News
2023-09-19 | 05:42
Ouainat residents stop large numbers of illegal migrants by handing them over to the Lebanese Army
0min
Ouainat residents stop large numbers of illegal migrants by handing them over to the Lebanese Army

Following an investigation by LBCI regarding smuggling operations in the Akkar region of Ouainat, which aired on Sunday and Monday, LBCI received several tapes showing local residents stopping large numbers of illegal crossers, subsequently handed over to the Lebanese Army. 

It is worth noting that the security agencies are also seeking the arrest of the network leaders and their known associates.

