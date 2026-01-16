US strikes deal with Taiwan to cut tariffs, boost chip investment

World News
16-01-2026 | 00:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US strikes deal with Taiwan to cut tariffs, boost chip investment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US strikes deal with Taiwan to cut tariffs, boost chip investment

Taiwan vowed Friday to remain the world's "most important" AI chipmaker, after reaching a trade deal with the United States that will reduce tariffs on the island's shipments and increase Taiwanese investment on U.S. soil.

Taiwan is a powerhouse in producing chips -- a critical component in the global economy -- but the United States wants more of the technology made there.

The agreement "will drive a massive reshoring of America's semiconductor sector," the U.S. Commerce Department said.

Under the deal, Washington will lower tariffs on Taiwanese goods to 15 percent, down from a 20 percent "reciprocal" rate meant to address U.S. trade deficits and practices it deems unfair.

Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai praised negotiators Friday for "delivering a well-executed home run" following months of talks.

"These results underscore that the progress achieved so far has been hard-won," Cho said.

Taiwan's dominance of the chip industry has long been seen as a "silicon shield" protecting it from an invasion or blockade by China -- which claims the island is part of its sovereign territory -- and an incentive for the United States to defend it.

But the threat of a Chinese attack has fuelled concerns about potential disruptions to global supply chains, increasing pressure for more chip production beyond Taiwan's shores.

"Based on current planning, Taiwan will still remain the world's most important producer of AI semiconductors, not only for Taiwanese companies, but globally," Taiwanese Economic Affairs Minister Kung Ming-hsin assured reporters on Friday.

Production capacity for the advanced chips that power artificial intelligence systems will be split about 85-15 between Taiwan and the United States by 2030 and 80-20 by 2036, he projected.

AFP

World News

Taiwan

AI

Trade

United States

Tariffs

LBCI Next
Denmark says US acquisition of Greenland 'out of the question'
Trump praises Venezuela's Machado for 'wonderful' Nobel prize gesture
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-29

South Korea says reached deal with US on investment, shipbuilding

LBCI
World News
2025-12-26

China hits US defence firms with sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan

LBCI
World News
2025-11-01

Japan's PM says no plan to renegotiate $550 billion investment package with US

LBCI
World News
02:28

China says 'resolutely opposes' US-Taiwan trade deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:12

Russian forces capture two villages in eastern Ukraine: Defense ministry

LBCI
World News
05:06

Ukraine has fuel reserves for more than 20 days: Energy minister

LBCI
World News
04:48

Putin and Netanyahu discuss Iran by phone, Kremlin says

LBCI
World News
04:33

Syria's leader Sharaa to visit Berlin on Tuesday: German presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-30

Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

Lisbon train crash toll rises to 17 dead, 21 injured

LBCI
World News
05:12

Russian forces capture two villages in eastern Ukraine: Defense ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Lebanon charges four with alleged Mossad ties and kidnapping of retired officer

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:17

EU, Lebanon sign six agreements worth €110.5 million in new grants

LBCI
World News
08:28

Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Machgharah residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Sohmor residents ahead of strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More