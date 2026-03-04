Hezbollah says fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli troops in Lebanon

Hezbollah said Wednesday its fighters were engaged in "direct" clashes with Israeli forces in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, located about six kilometres from the border.



This is the first claim of a direct confrontation between the two sides since the war started on Monday.



The group said in a statement: "After monitoring the movements of an Israeli enemy army force that tried to advance inside the town of Khiam, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance detonated an explosive device and engaged in direct clashes with the force."



AFP