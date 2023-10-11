News
Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-10-11 | 02:39
Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah
Political sources revealed that while Israel has stated to Hezbollah that it is "not interested in war but ready to engage if forced," it has also issued unprecedented threats, warning that any conflict will not follow Hezbollah's agenda but will witness multiple strategic developments.
According to reports in the newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth," Israel conveyed through France to Hezbollah that if it were to join the war in Gaza, it would "use American power to suppress it and confront the Syrian regime, including the security of Bashar al-Assad personally."
Military sources have informed the newspaper that the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, announced the decision to move the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford closer to the region, which is part of this threat.
This modern and massive warship carries 38 fighter planes of the "F-35," "F-15," and "F-16" models and has a stockpile of 1000 tons of weapons. It is accompanied by four small warships, a missile-carrying ship, and four nuclear-powered submarines, ready for combat without prior preparation.
According to military sources cited by the newspaper, Israel requested President Joseph Biden's approval to allow US forces to participate in a potential campaign against Hezbollah.
Media leaks suggested that several extremist ministers in the Israeli government are urging Netanyahu not to wait for Nasrallah's decision and to exploit the current wartime conditions to launch a preemptive strike against Hezbollah.
The Israeli army had built a model of a Lebanese village and conducted "urban warfare" exercises in it while simultaneously training for a scenario in which "Al-Radwan" [Hezbollah] could invade several Israeli towns, seize hostages, and transport them as prisoners to Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Israel
Unprecedented
Threats
Hezbollah
