Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Daily threats from Israel will not deter us

2024-02-15 | 06:06
Hezbollah's Central Council member, Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, affirmed that the battle continues as long as the aggression persists in Gaza, emphasizing that the only way to force the Israeli side to stop it is through victory on the battlefield.

He said: "We are in coordination and collaboration with the resistance in Gaza and the region; we will defeat the enemy and create a great victory for the nation that will lead to new equations and strategies bringing us closer to the liberation of Palestine."

During the commemorative ceremony organized by Hezbollah, he pointed out that "the Israeli enemy threatens daily and persists in shelling villages and towns because it is helpless and frustrated in Gaza. Therefore, it threatens and trembles because it realizes the battle with Lebanon will be tougher and more severe."

He added, "The Israeli enemy, through the statements of its senior military officials, says that what Israel fears most at this time is a broad confrontation with Hezbollah in Lebanon because they recognize the strength [...] of the resistance."

"They know that the rockets and drones of the Islamic resistance in Lebanon are capable of reaching all cities, settlements, airports, and all strategic Israeli facilities throughout the Israeli entity," affirmed Sheikh Nabil Kaouk.

He concluded, stating, "All threats are met with continuous readiness from the resistance. It is prepared for the possibilities of war expansion, and the resistance's decision is to respond quickly and severely to any escalation with further escalation, displacement with displacement, and destruction with destruction."
 

