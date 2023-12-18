News
Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA
Lebanon News
2023-12-18 | 03:52
Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA
The National News Agency reported on Monday that Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the town of Jebbayn.
Lebanon
Israel
Artillery
Shelling
Jebbayn
Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate
Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate
Navigational Turmoil: The Impact of Houthi Actions in the Red Sea on Global Shipping
Navigational Turmoil: The Impact of Houthi Actions in the Red Sea on Global Shipping
British Petroleum suspends passage of its ships in Red Sea
British Petroleum suspends passage of its ships in Red Sea
Egypt announces presidential election results amid expectations of El-Sisi's third term victory
Egypt announces presidential election results amid expectations of El-Sisi's third term victory
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab
Smuggling back to forefront with shocking numbers
Smuggling back to forefront with shocking numbers
Le Drian is in contact with members of the Quintet Committee
Le Drian is in contact with members of the Quintet Committee
Will appointments pass in the Military Council?
Will appointments pass in the Military Council?
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'
Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'
Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon
Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon
Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA
Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge
Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab
Will appointments pass in the Military Council?
Will appointments pass in the Military Council?
