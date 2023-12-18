Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA

Lebanon News
2023-12-18 | 03:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA

The National News Agency reported on Monday that Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the town of Jebbayn.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Artillery

Shelling

Jebbayn

LBCI Next
Smuggling back to forefront with shocking numbers
Le Drian is in contact with members of the Quintet Committee
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:00

Navigational Turmoil: The Impact of Houthi Actions in the Red Sea on Global Shipping

LBCI
World News
07:46

British Petroleum suspends passage of its ships in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

Egypt announces presidential election results amid expectations of El-Sisi's third term victory

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:16

Smuggling back to forefront with shocking numbers

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:24

Le Drian is in contact with members of the Quintet Committee

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:21

Will appointments pass in the Military Council?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-10

Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-01

Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:21

Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:21

Will appointments pass in the Military Council?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More