The Media Office of the Lebanese Forces Party called on Tuesday for a thorough and transparent investigation into the killing of Pascal Sleiman, stressing the need for clarity and openness in revealing the facts surrounding the incident.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party emphasized the importance of shedding light on the circumstances of Sleiman's murder, stating, "The investigation into the assassination of the martyr Pascal Sleiman must be clear, transparent, public, explicit, and precise in its facts and details."



The statement reiterated concerns regarding the role of Hezbollah in Lebanese affairs, citing its alleged interference in state matters and its impact on national security.



It highlighted Hezbollah's presence as a catalyst for "armed chaos and criminal activities," emphasizing "the need to address this issue to maintain stability within the country."



Furthermore, the statement addressed the unsupervised borders that Hezbollah purportedly exploits for "illicit activities, including drug trafficking and smuggling."



The party emphasized the importance of closing illegal crossings and regulating legal ones to prevent further criminality along Lebanon's borders.



In addition, the Lebanese Forces suggested halting the work of judicial, security, and military institutions in certain areas and districts as well as any individual affiliated with the Axis of Resistance.



As the investigation into Pascal Sleiman's assassination continues, the Media Office of the Lebanese Forces Party urged swift action to uncover the truth behind the incident.



It also urged Lebanese citizens to continue their efforts to tackle the underlying reasons behind assassinations and crimes.



This emphasizes the importance of moving towards a state where authority is respected and law enforcement agencies can work impartially and without obstacles.



The party reiterated its commitment to justice and accountability in Lebanon, pledging to support efforts to achieve lasting stability and security for all citizens.