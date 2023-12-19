Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus

On Tuesday, Israeli artillery launched a series of attacks on south Lebanon targeting Wadi Hassan, the outskirts of Jebbayn, Houla, Markaba, and Mays El-Jabal.



The strikes included phosphorus bombing in the western part of Blida, situated between the towns of Blida and Aitaroun. Further artillery bombardment hit the eastern and western outskirts of Mhaibib and Aitaroun.