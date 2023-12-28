Sheikh Naim Qassem: The ongoing resistance efforts are a deterrent against the New Middle East project

2023-12-28 | 10:36
Sheikh Naim Qassem: The ongoing resistance efforts are a deterrent against the New Middle East project
Sheikh Naim Qassem: The ongoing resistance efforts are a deterrent against the New Middle East project

Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, expressed the critical role of resistance in preventing Lebanon and Syria from becoming part of the New Middle East project.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that without the intervention of the resistance in Lebanon in July 2006, the nation would have succumbed to the designs of the New Middle East.

Moreover, he stated that if it weren't for the resistance and the Syrian people from 2011 until now, Syria would have fallen as another casualty of the New Middle East project. He highlighted that the ongoing resistance efforts serve as a deterrent against the realization of this new vision for the Middle East.

Qassem underlined the significance of the role played by the resistance in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran, alongside the resistance in Gaza and the West Bank, as influential factors in thwarting the New Middle East project. He identified the people's resistance in Palestine as the source of goodness, dignity, and a promising future.

Additionally, Qassem noted "the necessity of confronting the United States, Israel, France, Britain, Italy, Germany, and others through resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region, as well as in honorable nations like Iran, Yemen, Iraq, among others."

