News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Samt Elhob
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-27 | 09:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability
One group in the Zahrani power plant currently supplies electricity to vital facilities, including the airport and the port of Beirut.
However, this situation is expected to change only with the arrival of a ship carrying 25,000 tons of gas oil.
Upon the arrival and unloading of this ship, four hours of power supply will be secured. The number of hours is anticipated to increase to six after mid-January, the potential arrival date of a shipment of 60,000 tons of gas oil.
These shipments result from an agreement with Iraq and have faced no obstacles.
Lebanon is not expected to pay for these shipments in cash but with goods and services.
Nevertheless, with Lebanon delaying payment, Iraqis insist that no fuel will be provided unless Lebanon opens and earmarks financial credits for each shipment, ensuring the funds are used later by the Lebanese government to purchase goods and services for the benefit of Iraq.
This step required approval from the Banque du Liban (BDL). Still, as the central bank refuses to finance the state, it has refused to open and earmark these credits until the government assures it has no responsibility if it fails to meet its obligations to Iraqis.
Regarding cooperation with Iraqis and increasing the quantity of fuel they supplied, Walid Fayad emphasizes securing funds to purchase fuel for power plants, remaining an old-new problem for Lebanon's electricity.
According to sources, invoices will be issued in dollars starting from May. Discussions continue converting the electricity bills in Lebanese lira held in the BDL into dollars, amounting to approximately $30 million.
The Électricité du Liban (EDL) also has bills with government departments and institutions totaling around $125 million from November 2022 to the end of this year.
Therefore, payment would provide significant liquidity for EDL.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Electricity
Crisis
Iraq
Role
Lebanon
Energy
Sustainability
Next
Psychological warfare: Intense battles rage in Gaza as Israel faces internal challenges
Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-21
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Press Highlights
2023-12-21
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-19
MP Hankach weighs in: Lebanon's urgent need for a President in the face of crisis
Lebanon News
2023-12-19
MP Hankach weighs in: Lebanon's urgent need for a President in the face of crisis
0
Middle East News
2023-12-17
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-12-17
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:13
Silent struggle: Gaza's deaf population speak volumes amidst war
News Bulletin Reports
08:13
Silent struggle: Gaza's deaf population speak volumes amidst war
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:45
Psychological warfare: Intense battles rage in Gaza as Israel faces internal challenges
News Bulletin Reports
07:45
Psychological warfare: Intense battles rage in Gaza as Israel faces internal challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-26
Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-26
Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-24
Lebanese economic growth starts with you: The power of choosing local products
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-24
Lebanese economic growth starts with you: The power of choosing local products
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10
Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10
Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:45
Tensions rise in the Middle East: Southern borders deteriorate following killing of Quds Force leader
Press Highlights
00:45
Tensions rise in the Middle East: Southern borders deteriorate following killing of Quds Force leader
2
Lebanon News
04:25
Lebanese army-evacuated center targeted by three shells in Ras al-Naqoura
Lebanon News
04:25
Lebanese army-evacuated center targeted by three shells in Ras al-Naqoura
3
Lebanon News
03:15
Israeli airstrike kills three in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
03:15
Israeli airstrike kills three in Bint Jbeil
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability
5
Lebanon News
02:25
The solar energy market declines by 80 percent
Lebanon News
02:25
The solar energy market declines by 80 percent
6
Press Highlights
01:33
Beyond March 2024: The uncertain future of $100 monthly Aid for Lebanon's Army
Press Highlights
01:33
Beyond March 2024: The uncertain future of $100 monthly Aid for Lebanon's Army
7
Variety and Tech
03:45
Lebanon's 'gastronomic glory': Shawarma and cuisine shine in TasteAtlas' top '100 Best Cuisines and Dishes of the World'
Variety and Tech
03:45
Lebanon's 'gastronomic glory': Shawarma and cuisine shine in TasteAtlas' top '100 Best Cuisines and Dishes of the World'
8
Middle East News
06:11
Hamas sets 'record straight' on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and motives
Middle East News
06:11
Hamas sets 'record straight' on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and motives
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More