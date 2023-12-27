Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-27 | 09:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Electricity crisis: Iraq&#39;s role in Lebanon&#39;s energy sustainability
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

One group in the Zahrani power plant currently supplies electricity to vital facilities, including the airport and the port of Beirut.

However, this situation is expected to change only with the arrival of a ship carrying 25,000 tons of gas oil.

Upon the arrival and unloading of this ship, four hours of power supply will be secured. The number of hours is anticipated to increase to six after mid-January, the potential arrival date of a shipment of 60,000 tons of gas oil.

These shipments result from an agreement with Iraq and have faced no obstacles.

Lebanon is not expected to pay for these shipments in cash but with goods and services.

Nevertheless, with Lebanon delaying payment, Iraqis insist that no fuel will be provided unless Lebanon opens and earmarks financial credits for each shipment, ensuring the funds are used later by the Lebanese government to purchase goods and services for the benefit of Iraq.

This step required approval from the Banque du Liban (BDL). Still, as the central bank refuses to finance the state, it has refused to open and earmark these credits until the government assures it has no responsibility if it fails to meet its obligations to Iraqis.

Regarding cooperation with Iraqis and increasing the quantity of fuel they supplied, Walid Fayad emphasizes securing funds to purchase fuel for power plants, remaining an old-new problem for Lebanon's electricity.

According to sources, invoices will be issued in dollars starting from May. Discussions continue converting the electricity bills in Lebanese lira held in the BDL into dollars, amounting to approximately $30 million.

The Électricité du Liban (EDL) also has bills with government departments and institutions totaling around $125 million from November 2022 to the end of this year.

Therefore, payment would provide significant liquidity for EDL.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Electricity

Crisis

Iraq

Role

Lebanon

Energy

Sustainability

LBCI Next
Psychological warfare: Intense battles rage in Gaza as Israel faces internal challenges
Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21

World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-21

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-19

MP Hankach weighs in: Lebanon's urgent need for a President in the face of crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-17

Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:13

Silent struggle: Gaza's deaf population speak volumes amidst war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:45

Psychological warfare: Intense battles rage in Gaza as Israel faces internal challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-26

Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-24

Lebanese economic growth starts with you: The power of choosing local products

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:09

Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10

Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-07

Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Tensions rise in the Middle East: Southern borders deteriorate following killing of Quds Force leader

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Lebanese army-evacuated center targeted by three shells in Ras al-Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Israeli airstrike kills three in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:09

Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

The solar energy market declines by 80 percent

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:33

Beyond March 2024: The uncertain future of $100 monthly Aid for Lebanon's Army

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:45

Lebanon's 'gastronomic glory': Shawarma and cuisine shine in TasteAtlas' top '100 Best Cuisines and Dishes of the World'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:11

Hamas sets 'record straight' on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and motives

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More