Saudi Aramco and China's Rongsheng in talks on joint petrochemical project

2024-04-27 | 08:34
Saudi Aramco and China's Rongsheng in talks on joint petrochemical project
Saudi Aramco and China's Rongsheng in talks on joint petrochemical project

In a statement, Saudi Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, mentioned that it is in discussions with China's Rongsheng Petrochemical Company to establish a joint venture at Saudi Aramco's refinery in Jubail.

