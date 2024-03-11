Naim Qassem: The resistance will not be affected by threats

Lebanon News
2024-03-11 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Naim Qassem: The resistance will not be affected by threats
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Naim Qassem: The resistance will not be affected by threats

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah does not engage with Israeli officials' statements, whether they are intended as threats or are serious.

His statement came in response to remarks made by the Israeli Chief of Staff and Northern Command regarding the Israeli army's readiness for a ground invasion into Lebanon.

He emphasized that Hezbollah is prepared to respond if there is any escalation in aggression, stating that the resistance's readiness is high. It will continue to support Gaza until the aggression ceases.

Qassem said, "The resistance remains committed to support and defense, determined to deter and disrupt Israel, and will not be affected by threats."

Lebanon News

Naim Qassem

Hezbollah

Resistance

Threats

LBCI Next
Berri and Le Drian held discussions to find a solution to the presidential crisis
Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-09

US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-27

Navigating Threats and Diplomacy: Hezbollah's Response and International Mediation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-16

Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Daily threats from Israel will not deter us

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Mikati calls for a Cabinet session on March 19

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks

LBCI
World News
2024-03-09

Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024

LBCI
World News
06:19

Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23

Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:39

Berri and Le Drian held discussions to find a solution to the presidential crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33

Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More