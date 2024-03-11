News
Terms and Conditions
Naim Qassem: The resistance will not be affected by threats
Lebanon News
2024-03-11 | 12:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Naim Qassem: The resistance will not be affected by threats
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah does not engage with Israeli officials' statements, whether they are intended as threats or are serious.
His statement came in response to remarks made by the Israeli Chief of Staff and Northern Command regarding the Israeli army's readiness for a ground invasion into Lebanon.
He emphasized that Hezbollah is prepared to respond if there is any escalation in aggression, stating that the resistance's readiness is high. It will continue to support Gaza until the aggression ceases.
Qassem said, "The resistance remains committed to support and defense, determined to deter and disrupt Israel, and will not be affected by threats."
Lebanon News
Naim Qassem
Hezbollah
Resistance
Threats
Berri and Le Drian held discussions to find a solution to the presidential crisis
Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan
