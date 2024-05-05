Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon

At least three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the town of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon on Sunday, according to the mayor and the official National News Agency, who confirmed that the victims were 'civilians.'



The agency reported that "Israeli warplanes struck the town of Meiss El Jabal, causing massive destruction and resulting in 3 deaths and several injuries, all of whom were civilians." The mayor confirmed this toll to Agence France-Presse.



AFP