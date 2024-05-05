News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-05-05 | 05:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon
At least three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the town of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon on Sunday, according to the mayor and the official National News Agency, who confirmed that the victims were 'civilians.'
The agency reported that "Israeli warplanes struck the town of Meiss El Jabal, causing massive destruction and resulting in 3 deaths and several injuries, all of whom were civilians." The mayor confirmed this toll to Agence France-Presse.
AFP
Lebanon News
South Lebanon
Israel
Airstrike
Victims
Warplane
Next
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Two civilians, including a child, killed in Israeli airstrike on a home in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Two civilians, including a child, killed in Israeli airstrike on a home in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-22
Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-22
Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-29
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-29
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
At least 13 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
At least 13 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:17
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:17
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-04
Bassil criticizes seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-05-04
Bassil criticizes seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-04
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
Lebanon News
2024-05-04
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-03
Meta planning ad-free subscription or tracking ads ‘choice’ in EU, per WSJ — in latest bid to keep snooping
Variety and Tech
2023-10-03
Meta planning ad-free subscription or tracking ads ‘choice’ in EU, per WSJ — in latest bid to keep snooping
0
World News
2024-04-19
Kremlin says it is examining Israeli strike on Iran and urges restraint
World News
2024-04-19
Kremlin says it is examining Israeli strike on Iran and urges restraint
0
Sports News
2024-04-21
Max Verstappen wins Formula One's first Chinese Grand Prix in five years
Sports News
2024-04-21
Max Verstappen wins Formula One's first Chinese Grand Prix in five years
0
Sports News
2024-01-15
Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon dies after Dakar Rally crash
Sports News
2024-01-15
Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon dies after Dakar Rally crash
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Deadline set: Israel gives Hamas one week to respond to prisoner exchange proposal
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Deadline set: Israel gives Hamas one week to respond to prisoner exchange proposal
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world
5
Lebanon News
07:17
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:17
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
A voice for Palestine: Pro-Palestinian protesters continue their movement in US universities
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
A voice for Palestine: Pro-Palestinian protesters continue their movement in US universities
7
Middle East News
08:09
Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down
Middle East News
08:09
Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down
8
Middle East News
09:08
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's decision to close its offices, calling it a 'criminal act'
Middle East News
09:08
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's decision to close its offices, calling it a 'criminal act'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More