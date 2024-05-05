Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes

Report by Amal Shehadeh

Between his weekly government session and the security cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself amidst escalating tensions on various fronts.

Amidst intensified efforts in Cairo and Washington to reach a settlement in the prisoner exchange deal, Netanyahu rebuffed the demand of the U.S. Intelligence Director, William Burns, to send the Israeli negotiating delegation to Cairo.

Netanyahu engaged in a game of shifting blame between Israel and Hamas, with the latter being accused by Tel Aviv of obstructing the deal, to which Netanyahu responded by asserting that the ball is in Hamas' court.

Meanwhile, in the security cabinet, discussions were renewed regarding a potential incursion into Rafah and the developments concerning the prisoner negotiations.

A delegation was dispatched to Washington to discuss the potential attack, amidst statements confirming Washington's intent to prevent such an operation.

From the Gaza front, Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevy briefed soldiers on the developments, emphasizing the continuation and intensification of combat after acknowledging the army's shortcomings in the initial months of the conflict.

In the north, the region witnessed escalation along the border in Lebanon, with several towns targeted by rockets that struck military sites, causing destruction and power outages.

Simultaneously, protests and demonstrations persisted among the remaining inhabitants of the north. Municipal heads urged the government to swiftly ensure their security, prompting significant protests outside the Israeli government, focusing on the slogans of "One Deal" and the return of all prisoners, with Netanyahu being the primary target of criticism.