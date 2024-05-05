Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-05 | 16:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes

Report by Amal Shehadeh

 

Between his weekly government session and the security cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself amidst escalating tensions on various fronts.

 

Amidst intensified efforts in Cairo and Washington to reach a settlement in the prisoner exchange deal, Netanyahu rebuffed the demand of the U.S. Intelligence Director, William Burns, to send the Israeli negotiating delegation to Cairo.

 

Netanyahu engaged in a game of shifting blame between Israel and Hamas, with the latter being accused by Tel Aviv of obstructing the deal, to which Netanyahu responded by asserting that the ball is in Hamas' court.

 

Meanwhile, in the security cabinet, discussions were renewed regarding a potential incursion into Rafah and the developments concerning the prisoner negotiations. 

 

A delegation was dispatched to Washington to discuss the potential attack, amidst statements confirming Washington's intent to prevent such an operation.

 

From the Gaza front, Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevy briefed soldiers on the developments, emphasizing the continuation and intensification of combat after acknowledging the army's shortcomings in the initial months of the conflict.

 

In the north, the region witnessed escalation along the border in Lebanon, with several towns targeted by rockets that struck military sites, causing destruction and power outages.

 

Simultaneously, protests and demonstrations persisted among the remaining inhabitants of the north. Municipal heads urged the government to swiftly ensure their security, prompting significant protests outside the Israeli government, focusing on the slogans of "One Deal" and the return of all prisoners, with Netanyahu being the primary target of criticism.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Mount

Amidst

Stalled

Prisoner

Exchange

Talks

Escalating

Border

Clashes

LBCI Next
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-02

Israeli Cabinet Grapples with Escalating Tensions Amid Prisoner Exchange Negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11

Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-02

Israel's Strategic Considerations Amid Rising Tensions: Rafah, Lebanon, and Prisoner Exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-21

Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:28

Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-04

Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-04

A voice for Palestine: Pro-Palestinian protesters continue their movement in US universities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-04

Deadline set: Israel gives Hamas one week to respond to prisoner exchange proposal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-30

King Charles visits cancer center on his return to public duties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-21

NNA: A citizen martyred and her daughter critically injured due to an airstrike on Majdal Zun town

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-01

El-Sisi to take oath for new term amid crises in Egypt

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

UAE-Iran joint economic commission convenes for first time in 10 years

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:28

Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30

Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Israel halts Al Jazeera broadcasts

LBCI
Middle East News
08:09

Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:41

Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07

Netanyahu: Ending the Gaza war now will keep Hamas in power

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More