Member of the Islamic Jihad Ihasan Ataya to LBCI: Ziyad al-Nakhalah was not targeted in the explosion and is fine
Lebanon News
2024-01-02 | 11:29
Member of the Islamic Jihad Ihasan Ataya to LBCI: Ziyad al-Nakhalah was not targeted in the explosion and is fine
Member of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ihsan Ataya, confirms to LBCI that the movement's Secretary-General, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, was not targeted in the explosion and is fine.
Lebanon News
Latest News
Lebanon News
14:20
Al-Aqsa TV affiliated with Hamas: Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar killed in Israeli attack in Beirut
0
12:44
Gaza conflict's ripple effect: Will diplomacy prevail or lead to wider conflict in border villages?
0
12:36
Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting Israeli officials: Saleh al-Arouri's assassination was a 'high-quality operation'
0
12:32
Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
