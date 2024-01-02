Member of the Islamic Jihad Ihasan Ataya to LBCI: Ziyad al-Nakhalah was not targeted in the explosion and is fine

2024-01-02 | 11:29
Member of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ihsan Ataya, confirms to LBCI that the movement’s Secretary-General, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, was not targeted in the explosion and is fine.

