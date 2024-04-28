News
Italy PM Meloni announces candidacy at EU election
World News
2024-04-28 | 09:38
Italy PM Meloni announces candidacy at EU election
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Sunday she will be a candidate at June's European elections in a bid to boost support for her Brothers of Italy party, though she will not take up a seat if elected.
The June 6-9 European Parliament vote is a key test of strength for her 18-month-old rightist coalition.
"We want to do in Europe what we did in Italy... create a majority that brings together the center-right forces and send the left into opposition," Meloni told cheering party faithful at a party conference in the coastal city of Pescara to set out EU policies and launch the campaign.
Meloni, whose party traces its roots to Benito Mussolini's Fascist group, called for Italy to leave the euro zone when in opposition and her 2022 election raised concerns in some European capitals.
However, she has followed a broadly pro-European, orthodox line in office, particularly on foreign policy matters such as Ukraine and the Middle East.
Her party is Italy's most popular with 27% of support, according to recent polls, ahead of the opposition Democratic Party (PD) on around 20% and the left-leaning 5-Star Movement on 16%.
Meloni will be the first name on the ballot for Brothers of Italy in all five of Italy's constituencies for the EU election, but pledged she would not use "a single minute" of her time as prime minister to campaign.
Reuters
Italy
PM
Meloni
Candidacy
EU
Election
