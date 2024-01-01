Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-01-01 | 12:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

On Monday, Hezbollah mourned the three martyrs Moussa Hasan Sheet "Hadi," Hussein Ahmed Yahya "Jawad," and Jihad Moussa Sheet "Abu Hussein" from the town of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Martyrs

South

Lebanon

War

Kfarkela

LBCI Next
France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:44

US official: Israel troop pullback signals’ gradual shift’ to lower intensity operations

LBCI
Middle East News
12:29

Israel's Supreme Court strikes down disputed law that limited court oversight

LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Israeli minister calls for return of settlers to Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-31

Hezbollah's 'Professions Unit' hosts Hamas delegation, emphasizes solidarity in resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-31

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel's 'arrogant' war in Sunday Mass

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

US army reports the death of Houthi boats' crews after attacking ship in the Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More