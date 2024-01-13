Egypt's Ambassador: Israeli assertions are another desperate attempt to evade its responsibilities

Egypt's Ambassador: Israeli assertions are another desperate attempt to evade its responsibilities

Egypt's Ambassador in Beirut, Alaa Moussa, dismissed Israel's claims presented in its pleadings before the International Court of Justice, alleging that Egypt is responsible for obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Moussa deemed these Israeli assertions as another desperate attempt to evade its responsibilities as an occupying authority and deflect the repercussions of aid not reaching Gaza despite multiple UN resolutions on the matter.

Moussa further characterized this as a new attempt by Israel to cast blame on others who do not need to prove their historical stance in support of the Palestinian people's rights and the Palestinian cause.

