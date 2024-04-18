News
Egypt's ambassador: Agreement with Bassil on urgent issues, presidential election priority
2024-04-18 | 06:40
Egypt's ambassador: Agreement with Bassil on urgent issues, presidential election priority
After meeting with the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, announced: "We have agreed on crucial issues, the most prominent of which is the necessity to expedite the election of a president."
He said that the events in southern Lebanon should be "separated" from the presidential file, explaining that "the Quintet Committee does not change its position," even if an ambassador was absent.
It is worth noting that the US Ambassador was absent from Thursday's meeting that brought together Bassil and the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee.
Additionally, sources close to MP Gebran Bassil confirmed to LBCI that he informed the four ambassadors of the Quintet Committee about his approval for dialogue.
However, this approval is contingent upon guarantees that such dialogue will result in a presidential election session. This session could either formalize a prior agreement or proceed through voting if consensus cannot be reached.
