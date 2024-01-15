MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel

MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon&#39;s subjugation to Israel
MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, expressed that the sacrifices and costs offered today are much less than what Lebanon would pay if Israel "triumphed over the Palestinian people." 

Fadlallah addressed those who claim, whether in Lebanon or abroad that we have no connection to what is happening in Gaza and that political and media support is sufficient, emphasizing that they "overlook the fact that if the enemy, God forbid, succeeded in Gaza and eradicated the resistance there, the entire region would pay the price."

Lebanon, in particular, "would bear a heavy cost, and our south would be the next target of Israeli aggression."

"Therefore, the resistance preempted the anticipated strike planned by the enemy, surprising them before they could surprise us and facing them before they faced us," he affirmed.

Fadlallah's remarks came during the commemorative event held by Hezbollah in the south, where he stated, "We are in a defensive position but within the framework of the ongoing initiative held by the resistance and its fighters."

"Our front is linked to the developments in Gaza, and any proposals or discussions in Lebanon related to this situation cannot be addressed or debated as long as the Israeli aggression continues."

He emphasized that the current priority is to stop the war on Gaza, adding that all the envoys heard this stance either indirectly or directly. 

Fadlallah said that the position of the Lebanese state aligns with the declared stance, emphasizing that the essential need is to halt the war in Gaza. 

While asserting that "our people determine the fate of our country," Fadlallah stated that "the enemy, which we prevented from achieving its objectives on the battlefield, cannot be allowed to realize any of its goals through politics."

Fadlallah affirmed that today, despite the pain, "we are in a position of strength and accomplishment." Consequently, "our enemy has no choice but to stop this war."

Concluding that through resistance, "we pay the price, offer martyrs and sacrifices, and simultaneously achieve accomplishments, remaining cherished in our homeland with dignity."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Loyalty To The Resistance

Hassan Fadlallah

Israel

Palestine

Gaza

War

Resistance

Hezbollah

