Interior Minister: Security forces vigilant in apprehending threats

Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi affirmed that "security forces are exerting every effort to apprehend those threatening security."



Mawlawi stated, after presiding over a security meeting at the Tripoli Serail, "Our concern is to achieve the maximum level of security and safety."



He added, "We will not be lenient, but citizens must be sure that violations harm them."



Mawlawi considered that "security work is not merely military but also social and economic."



He pointed out that "citizens will notice an increased security presence in the north."