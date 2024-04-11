Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the ministry strongly advises Russian citizens to refrain from traveling to the Middle East region, especially to Israel, Lebanon, and Palestine, except in cases of extreme necessity.



Zakharova told the Sputnik news agency: "The situation in the Middle East region remains tense, and the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict area, as well as in the Blue Line area between Lebanon and Israel, remain unstable."



Zakharova added: "We strongly advise Russian citizens to refrain from traveling to the region, especially to Israel, Lebanon, and Palestinian territories, except in cases of extreme necessity," noting that "the situation in Jordan is stable."