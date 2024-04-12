Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon

World News
2024-04-12 | 12:19
High views
Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon
Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon

Poland's foreign ministry advises against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon, it said in updated travel guidance published on Friday.

"It cannot be ruled out that there will be a sudden escalation of military operations, which would cause significant difficulties in leaving these three countries," the ministry said in a statement.

"Any escalation may lead to significant restrictions in air traffic and the inability to cross land border crossings."



Reuters

