Bohsali to LBCI: There will be no interruption in the supply of goods, but price increases would range between 2% and 15%
Lebanon News
2024-01-26 | 05:06
Bohsali to LBCI: There will be no interruption in the supply of goods, but price increases would range between 2% and 15%
Hani Bohsali, the head of the Food Importers Syndicate, emphasized that "the syndicate had issued a statement expressing its concern about the negative developments affecting the food sector since the onset of the disputes in December."
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Bohsali stated, "The situation has developed negatively, and we are in the midst of the storm, facing what we feared, especially the closure of the Red Sea route. Ninety percent of ships have been redirected to Africa, leading to delays in the arrival of goods."
He added, "There will be no interruption in the supply of goods and commodities, but there will be a disruption in the supply chain, resulting in potential delays in the arrival of some goods. However, Lebanon's warehouses are sufficient for two to three months."
Bohsali affirmed that price increases would range between 2% and 15% depending on the category of goods.
He pointed out that oversight and control of pricing violations are the responsibility of regulatory committees and the Economy Ministry, adding that they are well aware of this matter and conduct patrols to curb such violations.
"We, as a private sector, cannot control 20,000 points of sale and oversee pricing at each one," he remarked.
As the holy month of Ramadan and Easter approach, Bohsali highlighted the anticipated surge in demand for food items and increased consumption. However, he expressed concerns about limited financing options to cover these needs.
Bohsali noted that goods expected to arrive a month ago are only now reaching Lebanon, and those scheduled for February 15 may arrive in the middle of Ramadan, causing delays and potential price hikes due to increased shipping costs.
He concluded by stating that the problem is manageable and will be resolved with an improvement in the supply chain, expressing confidence that the crisis will not persist in terms of price hikes.
