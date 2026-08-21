Drone flies at low altitude over Beirut’s southern suburbs: Report

Lebanon News
21-08-2026 | 05:39
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Drone flies at low altitude over Beirut’s southern suburbs: Report
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Drone flies at low altitude over Beirut’s southern suburbs: Report

A drone was seen flying at low altitude over Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday, according to local reports.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Drone

Beirut

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