Lebanon defense minister vows continued efforts to ensure displaced southerners return home

Defense Minister Michel Menassa addressed residents of southern Lebanon on Friday, saying, “We will not rest until all of you return to your homes with your heads held high.”



Speaking from the Benoit Barakat Barracks in Tyre, Menassa praised the Lebanese government’s efforts to improve public services.



He also commended the Lebanese army for carrying out its duties despite difficult circumstances and limited resources.



“We are here to reaffirm our position calling for the restoration of state sovereignty over all Lebanese territory and the withdrawal of the Israeli army,” Menassa said. “This is the goal of the negotiations, and they are the best available path.”