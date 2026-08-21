Lebanon PM says restoring sovereignty requires strong state, single army

Lebanon News
21-08-2026 | 03:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon PM says restoring sovereignty requires strong state, single army
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon PM says restoring sovereignty requires strong state, single army

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he is fully aware of the challenges facing residents of southern Lebanon and the burdens they continue to bear amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

Speaking from the Benoit Barakat Barracks in the southern city of Tyre on Friday, Salam said, “I also know that restoring sovereignty can only be achieved by building a capable state, and a state cannot be capable without one strong army.”

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to remaining united, saying it was a constitutional requirement and a principle emphasized at the very beginning of its ministerial statement.

Addressing the Lebanese army, Salam urged its members to preserve the unity of the military establishment.

“Do not allow political interests to divide you, and do not allow the evils of sectarianism to infiltrate your ranks,” he said. “Recognize only the Constitution and the law as your reference.”

Salam also addressed the families of fallen soldiers, saying their sons were not only martyrs of the military institution but of the entire nation.

Salam stressed that the return of state authority to southern Lebanon cannot be completed through the army’s deployment alone. He said the government is also working to restore the state’s presence through schools, hospitals, roads, electricity, water, public administration, the judiciary, job opportunities and reconstruction.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Nawaf Salam

Israel

Tyre

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon defense minister vows continued efforts to ensure displaced southerners return home
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-22

PM Salam praises Ahmed al-Sharaa's remarks on Lebanon, affirms strong Lebanon-Syria ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-06

President Aoun, Norwegian ambassador discuss Lebanon developments and state sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanese Embassy in Washington: trilateral framework agreement marks ‘milestone’ in restoring stability and sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Drone flies at low altitude over Beirut’s southern suburbs: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Lebanon defense minister vows continued efforts to ensure displaced southerners return home

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:43

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

US sanctions 10 individuals over alleged Hezbollah cash-transfer network

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-08

Three soldiers injured while dismantling unexploded ordnance in Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-13

Israel's Adraee renews evacuation warning for residents of Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-15

Lebanese court drops case against LBCI, lifts ban on video publication

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Gulf diplomat confirms Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire after Qatar, US, Iran mediation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Western diplomatic source to LBCI: Hezbollah sought to withdraw from Ali al-Taher, later denied offer to hand over area

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

US to formally designate Hezbollah as Iranian organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

US sanctions 10 individuals over alleged Hezbollah cash-transfer network

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

President Aoun meets Pope Leo at Vatican, urges support for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:20

US Embassy welcomes Banking Resolution Law, calls for further action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Major UAE business delegation set to visit Lebanon: Can renewed interest turn into real investment?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:13

IMF welcomes Lebanon bank law changes as 'major step'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

UNIFIL says peacekeepers remain fully committed to their mandate in south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More