News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
2024-02-05 | 08:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
The spokesperson for the Israeli government announced on Monday that they had briefed the US envoy, Amos Hochstein, on the ongoing violations by Hezbollah along the northern borders of Israel.
The discussions also explored diplomatic solutions to address the situation in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Israel
Hezbollah
Amos Hochstein
Violations
South
Lebanon
Border
Next
Mansouri Heads to Saudi Arabia for Financial Conference and Official Meetings
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic engagements: Berri's discussions with Red Cross President, Bangladeshi Ambassador, and MP Makhzoumi
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic engagements: Berri's discussions with Red Cross President, Bangladeshi Ambassador, and MP Makhzoumi
0
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:29
Israeli FM says 'time is running out' for diplomatic solution in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
Israeli FM says 'time is running out' for diplomatic solution in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:38
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
Lebanon News
05:38
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:17
Bou Habib highlights Humanitarian Needs during Reception of International Red Cross President
Lebanon News
05:17
Bou Habib highlights Humanitarian Needs during Reception of International Red Cross President
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-01
Presidential developments: Quintet Committee's patient approach and internal dynamics
Press Highlights
2024-02-01
Presidential developments: Quintet Committee's patient approach and internal dynamics
0
Lebanon News
05:34
Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet
Lebanon News
05:34
Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet
0
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
3
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
4
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
6
Lebanon News
05:38
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
Lebanon News
05:38
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
7
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
8
Lebanon News
05:34
Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet
Lebanon News
05:34
Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More