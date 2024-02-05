Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions

Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
0min
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions

The spokesperson for the Israeli government announced on Monday that they had briefed the US envoy, Amos Hochstein, on the ongoing violations by Hezbollah along the northern borders of Israel.

The discussions also explored diplomatic solutions to address the situation in southern Lebanon.

