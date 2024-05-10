Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at refinery in Russia's Kaluga

2024-05-10 | 04:04
Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at refinery in Russia's Kaluga

A Ukraine drone attack set an oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga region on fire, RIA state news agency reported on Friday, citing emergency services sources.

Vladislav Shapsha, governor of the Kaluga region which borders the broader Moscow region, said on the Telegram messaging app that the fire was promptly extinguished. He did not say at what facility it took place.

RIA reported that three containers with diesel fuel and one with fuel oil were consumed by the fire at the Pervyi Zavod refinery in Kaluga.

Shapsha said there were no casualties in the attack.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv. 

Reuters
 

