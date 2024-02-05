Mansouri Heads to Saudi Arabia for Financial Conference and Official Meetings

Lebanon News
2024-02-05 | 01:39
High views
Mansouri Heads to Saudi Arabia for Financial Conference and Official Meetings
0min
Mansouri Heads to Saudi Arabia for Financial Conference and Official Meetings

Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Wassim Mansouri, left on Monday for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in a financial conference and hold official meetings, upon an invitation from the Saudi Central Bank.

Lebanon News

Mansouri

Saudi Arabia

Lebanon

BDL

Central Bank

