Renewed call for dialogue: The Free Patriotic Movement's push for Lebanese consensus

2024-02-07 | 07:09
Renewed call for dialogue: The Free Patriotic Movement&#39;s push for Lebanese consensus
Renewed call for dialogue: The Free Patriotic Movement's push for Lebanese consensus

The Free Patriotic Movement renewed its call for dialogues among the Lebanese, resulting in consensus on electing a qualified president with the specifications to lead the next phase according to a reform program agreed upon with a reformist government that collaborates with the parliament to enact reform legislation. 

It stated, "The movement, believing in dialogue, actively initiating and responding to it, is keen on its success to lead to the election of a president effectively."
 
"This necessitates its efforts to secure the conditions for its success, ensuring them both in form and substance through its contribution and clear understanding of the dialogue's isights, form, mechanism, and program because its failure leads not only to the non-election of the president but also to prolonging this process further!" it added.
 

