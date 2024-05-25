Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

On Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that an Israeli drone targeted a car and a truck belonging to Lebanon's Hezbollah in the vicinity of Al-Qusayr, a city in the Homs countryside, on their way to Al-Dabaa military airport.



The Observatory said that the strike led fire to erupt in both vehicles.



It also noted that there are confirmed reports "about the death of two individuals and the injury of others whose nationalities are unknown, who were in the vehicles."