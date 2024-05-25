Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

Lebanon News
2024-05-25 | 06:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

On Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that an Israeli drone targeted a car and a truck belonging to Lebanon's Hezbollah in the vicinity of Al-Qusayr, a city in the Homs countryside, on their way to Al-Dabaa military airport.

The Observatory said that the strike led fire to erupt in both vehicles. 

It also noted that there are confirmed reports "about the death of two individuals and the injury of others whose nationalities are unknown, who were in the vehicles."
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Syria

Hezbollah

Syrian Observatory For Human Rights

Israel

Drone

Attack

Harassment allegations at Lycée Emmanuel: Principal and others released, investigation ongoing - LBCI sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-23

Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-07

Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Harassment allegations at Lycée Emmanuel: Principal and others released, investigation ongoing - LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Marine Rescue Unit of the Lebanese Civil Defense to LBCI: Bodies of missing citizens found at Kfar Abida beach

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:22

Lebanon applauds ICJ ruling on Rafah, urges int'l action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26

Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-29

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-01

Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-13

Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms

LBCI
Middle East News
02:40

Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32

Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling

LBCI
Middle East News
01:39

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Harassment allegations at Lycée Emmanuel: Principal and others released, investigation ongoing - LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Marine Rescue Unit of the Lebanese Civil Defense to LBCI: Bodies of missing citizens found at Kfar Abida beach

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More