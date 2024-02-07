Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon

2024-02-07 | 08:32
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon

On Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike on Khiam in South Lebanon resulted in the death of one civilian and the injury of two others.

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
