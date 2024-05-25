Marine Rescue Unit of the Lebanese Civil Defense to LBCI: Bodies of missing citizens found at Kfar Abida beach

The Marine Rescue Unit of the Lebanese Civil Defense informed LBCI that at 2 AM on Saturday, they were notified of the disappearance of two individuals after their clothes were found near the Kfar Abida beach.



They added that they were found off the Batroun shore on Saturday morning following a comprehensive search from Kfar Abida to Batroun, and are now awaiting the coroner's report.



The General Directorate of Civil Defense stated on Friday warning citizens, residents, and tourists to stay away from the beach due to the effects of the low-pressure weather system, which could put them at risk of drowning.



