MP Firas Hamdan to LBCI: Some MPs resigned from their national duties by not electing a President

Lebanon News
2024-02-07 | 04:59
High views
2min
MP Firas Hamdan to LBCI: Some MPs resigned from their national duties by not electing a President

MP Firas Hamdan believes that some MPs have resigned from their national duties by obstructing the election of the President of the Republic through their obstruction of the second session.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he emphasized that he is not concerned with any settlement that occurs at the expense of the Lebanese people.

He pointed out that when the internal system is bypassed, and the same practices continue for years by violating the constitution and the work of institutions, it naturally leads to problems. 

Hamdan said, "From within the committees, we try to amend, propose, and reject the legal articles presented to reach the general assembly and be voted on, such as the file of maritime properties, municipalities, public works, communications, Beirut port, and others."

"We try to clarify the reasons for everything that happens and educate the Lebanese public opinion, but this is not enough," he continued.

Regarding the Bloc of Change, he clarified that "diversity is an asset for us, provided it does not undermine the constants on which we were elected, and we have shifted the confrontation with the system from the street to the parliament." 

In response to a question, he said: "Launching the Change Alliance Bloc is unnecessary since there is no actual executive value for launching a bloc as long as coordination exists, and therefore the matter is a formality."

As for the budget, he considered it catastrophic for citizens due to tax and fee increases without any corresponding services.
 

