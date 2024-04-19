Lebanese Foreign Ministry regrets lack of consensus on granting full UN Membership to Palestine

In a statement, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expressed regret that the United Nations Security Council did not reach a consensus to seize this historic opportunity to grant full membership to the State of Palestine in the United Nations.



This comes more than 75 years following the issuance of UN General Assembly Resolution 181 calling for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the non-implementation of Security Council Resolution 242.



The ministry stated that "it is time for the international community to turn its words into actions by embracing the two-state solution and recognizing Palestine as an independent, full-fledged member state."



It emphasized that "the implementation of relevant UN resolutions concerning the Palestinian cause opens the door to lasting peace and security in the Middle East, and the ability to live with dignity and peace, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative agreed upon by the Arab countries at the 2002 Beirut Summit."